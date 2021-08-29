Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $169.13 on Friday. Landstar System has a one year low of $120.92 and a one year high of $182.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $353,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 36.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Landstar System by 5.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 8.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

