Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 6,716 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 95.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,780 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $119.58 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

