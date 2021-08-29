Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,150 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.5% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.