Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 166.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 294,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 95,948 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $142.24 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

