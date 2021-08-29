Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM opened at $139.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.