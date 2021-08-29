Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,063 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 5.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $126,401,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $122.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.