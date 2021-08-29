Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,459 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18.

