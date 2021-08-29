Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,529,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.56 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

