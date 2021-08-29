Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,846 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $288.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $289.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

