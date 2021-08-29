Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 164.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $323.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

