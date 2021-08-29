Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 46,165 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,165 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises 2.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,407,000 after purchasing an additional 582,365 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 998,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after buying an additional 172,635 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,918,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG opened at $194.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.19. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $116.07 and a 1-year high of $194.96.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.