Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 80,699 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up 10.0% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

