Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.66. 1,126,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,482. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.13. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

