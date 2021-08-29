Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $126.68. 521,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,758. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.23.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

