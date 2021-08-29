Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after buying an additional 5,013,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,898. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.