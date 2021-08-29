Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,621 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,621 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 721,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 102,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $487,641. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,979. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.