Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 160,511 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,661,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,935,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,792,820. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

