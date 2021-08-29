Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,491 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $143,831,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 48.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 709,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3,737.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 677,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after buying an additional 659,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

FAST traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. 1,661,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.99. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,195,374.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,054.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

