Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,693 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 469,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,026,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $323.42. The company has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

