Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,944 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Argus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.64. The company had a trading volume of 737,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

