Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 26,140 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 58.5% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 305,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 112,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 54,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.5% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 888,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 119,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 47.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,868. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

