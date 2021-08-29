Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 37,518 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 102.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of StoneX Group worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. 49,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,540. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. Research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

