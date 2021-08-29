Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 63,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

EXPD traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. 590,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.83. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

