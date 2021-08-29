Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,769,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,618 shares of company stock worth $34,498,301. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR stock traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.96. The stock had a trading volume of 280,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,342. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $496.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.14.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

