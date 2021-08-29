Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.91. 473,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

