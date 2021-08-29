Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $12,799,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386,003 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $7,000,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 210,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRR traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. 796,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,737. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

