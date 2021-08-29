Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,479 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,479 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,123,284.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,696,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.25. The stock has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

