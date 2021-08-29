Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,765 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC grew its position in McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,237 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.12. The stock had a trading volume of 641,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,524. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

