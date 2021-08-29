Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,754 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices makes up approximately 1.2% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Avid Bioservices worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDMO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 933,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,077. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.15 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at $985,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDMO. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

