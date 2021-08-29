Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 21.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,969,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,181,369. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.45. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

