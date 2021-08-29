Legato Capital Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Nomad Foods worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,423 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,520 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,759,000 after purchasing an additional 755,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.37. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

