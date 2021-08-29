Legato Capital Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FirstService worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 111.5% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.74. 16,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,873. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $191.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSV. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

