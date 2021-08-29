Legato Capital Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.45. The stock had a trading volume of 995,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,959. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

