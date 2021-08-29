Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Winmark worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Winmark by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

WINA traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.98. 4,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,640. The firm has a market cap of $748.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.83. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $150.03 and a 52-week high of $218.02.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 49.06% and a negative return on equity of 312.07%. The firm had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

