Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

MDT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.81. 3,801,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.