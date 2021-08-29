Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Stryker by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $273.42. The company had a trading volume of 953,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $194.04 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.