Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.51. The company had a trading volume of 846,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. The company has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $560.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $526.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

