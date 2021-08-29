Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $129.63. The stock had a trading volume of 164,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,092. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $134.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.62 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.31.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.