Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $40.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,548.49. 231,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,580.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.56.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

