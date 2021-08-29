Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 674,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,815. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.