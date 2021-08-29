Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.8% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $142.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,741,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

