Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 20.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 15.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 238.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 435,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken Company has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

