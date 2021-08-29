Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $478.55. 222,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,487. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

