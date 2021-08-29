Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.67. 707,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,979. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.