Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.71. 3,903,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

