Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 154,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.03. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

