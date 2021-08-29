Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 220,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Concrete Pumping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 101,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,886. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $472.88 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

