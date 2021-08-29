Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.40. 549,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

