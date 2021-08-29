Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.98. The stock had a trading volume of 92,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,309. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $132.39 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.