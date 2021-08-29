Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,545 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.07. The company had a trading volume of 57,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,746. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.